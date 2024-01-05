Veterans art exhibit reception in Lynnwood Jan. 10

The Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program will be featuring an art exhibit and free reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. at Lynnwood City Hall.
The art was painted by Marine veterans Jake Powell and Micheal Reagan, who will be present to meet and speak with attendees during the event. Lynnwood City Hall is located at 19100 44th Ave. W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.