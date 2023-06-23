Very Asian Foundation donates books to Edmonds School District libraries

A recent mixer at Edmonds’ Fire and the Feast brought together local elected officials, principals, librarians, Foundation for Edmonds School District staff and members of the Very Asian Foundation to commemorate the foundation’s significant donation of Asian American books to local school libraries.

Through their May Book Project, aimed at “building and maintaining robust Asian American youth literature collections for all readers,” the Very Asian Foundation contributed 250 books to the Foundation for Edmonds School District. This book donation will enrich the libraries of 16 schools within the Edmonds School District, ensuring that students have access to diverse literature, the foundation said in a news release.

During the event, Foundation for Edmonds School District Executive Director Deborah Brandi thanked Michelle Li, Very Asian Foundation cofounder and president, for her efforts.

“Michelle, we are super honored and proud to work with both you and the Very Asian Foundation to fill our schools’ libraries with highly prized, culturally rich books,” Brandi said. “For me, it’s rewarding to read and learn about others’ cultures and their lived experiences so that we may have a greater understanding of the rich diversity that makes our community so treasured. Thank you for allowing us to be a partner in this important work.”

You can learn more about the Very Asian Foundation here.

The Foundation for Edmonds School District also thanked Shubert Ho and the team at FeedMe Hospitality for “their gracious hospitality” during the event.

Learn more about the schools foundation at www.foundationesd.org