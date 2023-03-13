Verity Credit Union invite nonprofits to apply for microgrant program

Local nonprofits whose work centers around social, economic and/or environmental justice and well-being are invited to apply for a microgrant from Verity Credit Union through March 15, 2023.

Verity Credit Union’s Microgrant Program is designed to provide unrestricted monetary support for organizations whose work benefits historically underserved communities within Washington state.

The credit union aims to support organizations that may have limited access to traditional funding due to organizational size, age or tax-exemption status. As such, the microgrant prioritizes organizations with a total asset size less than $250,000.

The deadline for spring 2023 is March 15. A few examples of what the grant can be used for are:

Rent/utility costs for organization facilities

Staff stipends and salaries

Improvements to operations, such as new technology or software

Research and development to create new or improve pre-existing programs

Those interested can apply at www.veritycu.com/microgrant-program