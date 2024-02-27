Verdant to host Community Wellness Day March 9

The Verdant Health Commission will host a free Community Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

This event will offer free resources for individuals and families to promote health and well-being.

There are three keynote speakers:

10:15-11 a.m.: Rabi M Yunusa, “Domestic Violence in the African Community.” This talk will shed light on a pressing issue that affects many individuals and families within this community.

11:15-11:45 a.m.: Daniela Muñoz Lopez, “Social media and Mental Health.” In today’s digital age, this topic has become increasingly relevant as social media usage continues to grow.

Noon-1 p.m.: Margaret Towolawi, MD, “Take charge of YOUR wellness journey!” Towolawi’s talk will empower attendees to actively participate in their own wellness journeys and make informed choices about their health.

Throughout the day, there will be free cooking demonstrations with Puget Sound Kidney Center, and participants will have the opportunity to learn about healthy cooking techniques. Medical Teams International will provide free dental exams and oral health supplies. The Lynnwood Food Bank will offer free fresh fruits and vegetables, promoting a nutritious diet. And nutritionists from Sound Dietitians will provide dietary information for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

A limited number of food vouchers will be distributed, ensuring that those in need have access to healthy meals. There will also be a volunteer fair sponsored by Companis and free face painting for kids.

Participating Partners:

Heart Art Healing

Project Girl Mentoring Program

The Access Project

Puget Sound Kidney Centers

Sound Pathways

Volunteers of America Western Washington