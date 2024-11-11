Verdant sponsoring teen cook-along Nov. 16: Buckwheat pancakes with warm apple compote

Youth ages 11-17 are invited to a free, in-person Teen Cook-Along: Buckwheat Pancakes with Warm Apple Compote from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, sponsored by the Verdant Health Commission.
Join registered dietitian Amy Reuter in the Verdant Kitchen in Lynnwood to discover the perfect harmony of hearty, nutty flavors of gluten-free buckwheat flour — topped with a warm apple compote.
This class is designed as a cook-along with the instructor preparing this recipe in Verdant’s teaching kitchen while teens follow along with the dietitian at their cooking stations. All ingredients and cooking supplies will be provided.
The location is the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Register here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.