Verdant sponsoring ‘Diabetes is on the Rise – Am I at Risk?’ event Sept. 28

One in three American adults have prediabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Getting diagnosed early and finding resources to help can lower your risk of getting type 2 diabetes.

At the free “Diabetes is on the Rise – Am I at Risk?” event later this month, community members are invited to learn facts about prediabetes, hear tips about helpful lifestyle habits, sample foods, take home new recipes to try, and have an A1C blood test done onsite with one-on-one consultations available with health professionals. Anyone who may be at risk for developing prediabetes is encouraged to attend.

This event takes place from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. Preregistration is required.

Who is at risk of developing prediabetes or type 2 diabetes?

There often aren’t any visible symptoms, but your risk of developing prediabetes goes up if you:

Are 45+ years old

Are physically inactive

Have high blood pressure

Are overweight

Have a parent or sibling with type 2 diabetes

Had diabetes during pregnancy

Are Black, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian, Asian American, or Pacific Islander

“Prediabetes often goes untreated, which can result in type 2 diabetes that requires a lifetime of monitoring and management,” said Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Certified Diabetes Educator Megan Ellison. “By knowing if you’re at risk, you’ll be much better equipped to prevent this disease.”

The A1C screenings offered at the event are available to the first 35 people who meet simple eligibility guidelines. These tests will be administered by the Snohomish County Medical Reserve Corps.

Learn more or register online at verdanthealth.org/events or call 425-582-8600.

Community-based Diabetes Resources

Prediabetes

Swedish Edmonds’ next prediabetes class is taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 9:30 a.m. – noon. Learn more at swedish.org/classes or call 425-640-4395.

or call 425-640-4395. Diabetes Prevention Program offered by the YMCA is a 12-month intensive program. Learn more by calling 1-833-407-1188.

“Diabetes is on the Rise: Am I at Risk?” free event on Sept. 28 (see details above)

Type 2 Diabetes

Formal diabetes education is offered at Swedish Edmonds in a three-part class series with ongoing start dates taking place during the day or evening. Learn more at swedish.org/classes or call 425-640-4395.

or call 425-640-4395. Formal diabetes education is offered at the UW Neighborhood Northgate Clinic and Woodinville Clinic in a three-part class series. Contact the clinic directly for more information: Northgate Clinic at 206-528-8000 or Woodinville Clinic at 425-485-4100.

Diabetes-Friendly Living is a free four-week program for people who have already received formal diabetes education. The next session begins Monday, Sept. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Verdant, 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. Learn more at verdanthealth.org/events or call 425-582-8600.

or call 425-582-8600. A free monthly diabetes support class will begin in November with guest experts providing guidance to adults with diabetes. The November topic will be a cooking demonstration focused on diabetes-friendly holiday recipes and strategies. Details will be listed in mid-October at verdanthealth.org/events or call 425-582-8600.

Unless otherwise indicated, there could be a fee associated with the programs listed above. Depending on what insurance you have and/or where you live, the program may have no out-of-pocket cost to you.