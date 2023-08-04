Verdant provides matching funding for swim lessons in Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace

The Verdant Health Commission has awarded $10,000 in matching funds to both the cities of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace — for a total of $20,000 to support the cities’ swim safety programs.

For the past 12 years, Verdant has been the primary funder of the successful swim lesson voucher program, providing swimming lessons for the community. Verdant said it is pleased to partner this year with the two cities to match their investment in the community water safety programs.

The swim program at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion is for children ages 6-12 who are residents of Mountlake Terrace and are non-swimmers or beginning levels. Participants may take the beginning levels 1-2 times or more depending on their comfort level in the water. “Learning to swim is a safety skill that will last a lifetime. The first hurdle is ensuring our community residents are comfortable in the water and that begins with lessons,” said Jeff Betz, City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Director. “The city’s match of $10,000 will enable us to offer this opportunity to 250 youth.”

The Lynnwood Recreation Center will offer its swim safety program to residents of Lynnwood, of all ages, who are approved to receive its Recreation Benefit Fund scholarship. Eligible participants will receive two swim lesson vouchers, with vouchers providing on average 10 swim lessons each session. “Our goal is, if a participant falls into water unexpectedly, they will have enough skills to prevent their drowning,” said City of Lynnwood Recreation Superintendent Joel Faber. “This program is about drowning prevention more than swimming stroke proficiently. With the City’s $10,000 match, we will be able to provide 275 swim lesson vouchers.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death or injury for the ages 5-14. Participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning among children and young adults. “Learning to swim is an important life skill and we are happy to provide a matching investment in this program in partnership with the cities of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace,” said Verdant Commissioner Karianna Wilson.