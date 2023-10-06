Verdant offers free grant coaching

The Verdant Health Commission has partnered with consultant Leslie Silverman to offer free grant applicant coaching sessions for nonprofit organizations seeking funding to support the delivery of healthcare-related services for the residents of South Snohomish County, according to a news release.

Each participating organization can access up to 12 hours of coaching to help them secure funding from public and private funders.

Whether you need a high-level understanding of the grant application process, or you are looking for step-by-step guidance for compelling grant writing, this service will help non-profits to acquire the necessary skills to submit a high-quality grant proposal to funders. This limited service will be offered first come, first served, and early registration is encouraged.

“Leslie Silverman brings over 25 years of grants experience to this program at both the federal and local level,” said Commissioner Deana Knutsen. “Her years of experience at Philanthropy Northwest working with regional funders combined with years as a program officer reviewing hundreds of proposals, she brings a diverse lens to the grant writing process. We are pleased to provide this resource for non-profits serving our community.”

Nonprofits, with and IRS determination letter of their 501c3 status, are invited to contact Leslie at Grantcoaching101@gmail.com to schedule a time to learn more about this program.

Learn more at www.verdanthealth.org.