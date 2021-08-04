Verdant offering free teen and adult classes in August

Starting in August and September 2021, the Verdant Health Commission will offer health and wellness classes in new formats – virtual, in person, and hybrid.

Classes will include cooking demos, nutrition education and more, and they will be offered in different formats to make sure attendees feel safe and have options to meet their comfort level. Learn more about these opportunities on Verdant’s website.

Most of Verdant’s activities require advanced registration, so read on for details about several taking place in August or visit Verdant’s event calendar.

Virtual – Teen Cook-Along Classes

Coming up with new, fun summer activities that your teens can enjoy can be difficult. If you are finding yourself in this rut, consider signing up your teens (ages 11-17) in Verdant’s upcoming Teen Cook-Along classes. These virtual classes will guide your teen through a step-by-step process on how to create some delicious recipes.

These classes are free and if you need the ingredients to make the recipes themselves, Verdant has you covered. Register in advance and the ingredients will be available for pick up the day before. Otherwise, you can use your own ingredients. Learn more about each by clicking the links below.

In Person – Cooking Demo at the Park: Summer Grilling Success

What better way to enjoy the Northwest summers than spending as much time outside as possible? This in-person class is an outdoor cooking demo focused on grilling, and it is hosted by the City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services and Verdant. The class will include a discussion of marinades, rubs, and grilling techniques.

Cooking Demo at the Park: Summer Grilling Success will be offered twice, so when you register, please select the time that works best for you. It is offered on Wednesday, Aug. 25 from either 2-3 p.m. or 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Edmonds City Park. Learn more online.

South County Walks

Verdant’s partnership with the Edmonds Waterfront Center, City of Edmonds, City of Lynnwood, and City of Mountlake Terrace continues this month with community walks, led by volunteers, for individuals and families. There will be four walks each week through Thursday, Sept. 2.

These walks are typically two to three miles and take about an hour to complete. South County Walks is family-friendly and open to anyone interested, of all abilities. Once you have completed the one-time registration form online, you can drop in and participate on any walk with no RSVP required. Participate from one or all four sites and you will be entered to win a prize.Read more details online.

More classes are listed on the Verdant website calendar.