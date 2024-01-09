Verdant offering citrus-themed demo class Jan. 17

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting a free cooking class about using citrus fruits to add flavor and nutrition to meals, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17. The hourlong class will be held both virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

It is recommended that attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom. Register for the course here.