Verdant launches ‘Preventing Type 2 Diabetes: Take Control with a Lifestyle Reset’ program, starting March 2

Have you been diagnosed with pre-diabetes?

Are you at-risk to develop diabetes because it runs in your family?

Are you ready to make changes to improve your health?

If you answered yes to even one question, the Verdant Health Commission’s new program can change your health for the better.

“Take Control with a Lifestyle Reset” is a comprehensive 12-week program taught by a registered dietitian nutritionist and an exercise physiologist and will cover nutrition, exercise and lifestyle for reducing risk for type 2 diabetes.

Learn up-to-date information about diabetes prevention and practical strategies to modify your lifestyle. One-hour weekly sessions will include things like mini cooking demonstrations and engaging in some movement. Food samples, recipes, resistance bands and other tools to empower your journey will be provided. Weekly topics will include:

What Prediabetes is and Why it Matters

Preparing for your Lifestyle Reset

Building a Health-Boosting Diet

Building an Active Lifestyle

Addressing Weight Management

Meal Planning, Grocery Shopping, and Preparing Meals

Eating Away from Home

Activity Strategies and Goals

Importance of Sleep

Developing a Mind-Set for Success

Strategies for Long-Term Behavior Change

Participants will receive a copy of the American Diabetes Association’s newly released book, “Prediabetes: A Complete Guide,” for at-home reading along with information and resources each week.

This program takes place on 12 consecutive Mondays, March 2 – May 18, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. This program costs $60 per person with a potential for a partial refund upon completion of the program (see details online). Scholarships are also available to those who qualify. Register or learn more by visiting Verdant’s event calendar or calling 425-582-8600.

Note: If you have a diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes, contact Sue Waldin for other programs that are a better fit for your health needs. Call 425-582-9412 or email sue.waldin@verdanthealth.org.