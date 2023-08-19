Verdant inviting community to a block party in Lynnwood Aug. 24

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting an all-ages block party from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Rd., Suite 2, Lynnwood.

The party will include free food, games, a drumming circle and health screenings. Dj SupaSam, DJ for the Seattle Seahawks, will be there and the Bundi Brothers will give a live performance.

Kids can also enjoy meeting Spiderman and the Little Mermaid.

The Verdant Health Commission is the governing body for Public Hospital District No. 2 Snohomish County.