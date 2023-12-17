Verdant hosting two kitchen demonstrations Dec. 20

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting two free cooking classes on Dec. 20. Both classes will be held at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. It is recommended that attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom.

The first cooking demo focuses on creative ways to eat probiotic foods. Registered dietitian nutritionist Christy Goff will teach viewers new ways to eat probiotics and highlight cultural staples with probiotics around the world. You can register for this hour-long class beginning at 1 p.m. here.

Later in the day, registered dietitian Amy Reuter will prepare a winter soup and salad combination in an hour-long demonstration: vegetarian chili with a “meaty” base of walnuts, mushrooms and carrots. This hearty chili will be paired with a vibrant red and green salad featuring kale and pomegranate. You can register for this 6 p.m. class here.