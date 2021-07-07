Verdant hosting Q&A session about grant application process July 12

The Verdant Health Commission welcomes community groups and organizations interested in applying for grant funding to participate in a question-and-answer session on Monday, July 12 from 2-3 p.m. on Zoom. Verdant will accept applications for funding by email from Aug. 16 through Aug. 27, at 5 p.m. The optional Q&A session on July 12 is open to the public to learn more about Verdant’s priority areas for funding, gain insights into Verdant’s geographical service area, understand the application process, and ask questions.

To join the session, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89594550641?pwd=M2RRbDdFLzVuaTBlKy9ScDR0S0dnQT09. The meeting ID is: 895 9455 0641 and passcode is: 189852. Dial-in number for audio is (253) 215-8782. There is no pre-registration for this session.

During the first two funding periods in 2021, the Verdant Board of Commissioners approved more than $3.5 million in grants to support health and well-being needs for the South Snohomish County community. For more information about Verdant’s grant application process, please visit https://verdanthealth.org/about-us/grant-information/.

At any time, Verdant’s Director of Community Impact & Grantmaking Zoe Reese can answer questions or discuss ideas for grants. To reach her, email zoe.reese@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8572.