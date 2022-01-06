Verdant hosting online nutrition classes in January

Approximately one in three people have prediabetes, but most don’t even know they have it, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. Diabetes prevention is just one of many free online nutrition classes offered by the Verdant Health Commission. Get a jump start on your 2022 health goals by registering for these free virtual classes in January:

Cooking Demo – Extinguishing Heartburn, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 10

Perhaps you know all too well that discomfort in your chest — that painful burning sensation that keeps you from relaxing and enjoying yourself during or after a meal. Learn more about common food and factors known to contribute most to heartburn and explore lower acid ways of cooking to help reduce heartburn. Learn how to relax and improve digestion at meal time.

Mushrooms – The Money-Saving Meat Alternative, 2-3 p.m. Jan. 13

This class features one of America’s native savory ingredients, mushrooms. Discover savory winter dishes using mushrooms as a meat alternative without breaking the bank.

Cooking Demo – Simple Soups, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 19

Celebrate National Soup Month with a cooking demonstration featuring a trio of plant-based simple soups. Explore a creamy sweet potato & red pepper soup, a mason jar ramen, and a spicy black bean soup. Come learn how simple it can be to prepare flavorful and nutrient-packed soups in minutes.

Small Steps for Healthy Habits, noon-1 p.m. Jan. 24

Building successful habits does not need to feel daunting. In fact, long-term change is often most successful when taken in small adjustments that can accumulate over time. Join us for a discussion on some of the latest techniques for making sustainable change and setting goals for 2022 led by a registered dietitian nutritionist.

Diabetes Prevention – Know Your Risk Factors, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 25

Did you know that even small amounts of activity and healthful weight management can have a major impact on preventing diabetes? Learn about the risk factors and strategies to prevent diabetes through simple dietary and lifestyle changes

To register, visit Verdant Health Commission’s Classes and Events page on our website at verdanthealth.org/classes-resources/search-classes-events. For additional support, contact Monika Star: monika.star@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600