Verdant Health Commission to present Walk with a Latina Doc Sept. 21

The Verdant Health Commission, in collaboration with the Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI), is presenting Walk with a Latina Doc starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Meadowdale Middle School.

The free program offers a unique walking and learning experience for the community. Leading the walk will be Dr. Alina Urriola — a board-certified physician in family medicine, preventive medicine and lifestyle medicine — who is passionate about the Latino community and has been a volunteer M.D. with Lahai Health in Lynnwood for over 10 years.

While Urriola can’t provide a health consultation during the walk, she can answer general health questions.

All participants must complete a Walks Registration Form one time before participating so emergency information is available if ever needed.

Register here.

Meadowdale Middle School is located at 6500 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to check in.