Verdant Health Commission names Lisa Edwards as new superintendent

The Verdant Health Commission Board of Commissioners has appointed Lisa Edwards, EdD, to serve as the Verdant superintendent effective immediately.

Edwards’ extensive experience in nonprofit management, higher education, and healthcare have prepared her well, said Board of Commissioners Chair Bob Knowles.

“Lisa brings a wide range of experiences and skills to Verdant that will help us grow and improve our impact on the community’s health,” Knowles said. “On behalf of the board, we are excited for her to get started.”

Edwards was most recently the executive director of the Northwest Sarcoma Foundation. She has also been the CEO of the 7 Rivers Alliance, a regional community development organization based in the Midwest, global solutions officer at Invista Performance Solutions, and dean of enterprise and economic development at Tacoma Community College.

“I am excited about the work of the Verdant Health Commission to improve the health and well-being of our community,” Edwards said. “I have dedicated my career to serving others through education and advocacy and look forward to advancing this vital work. I am honored to support the commissioners, work with dedicated team members and strengthen our collaborations with partner organizations.”

Edwards’ appointment as superintendent includes leading Verdant and Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, which provides oversight of the hospital district’s 30-year lease agreement with Swedish Health Services to manage its community hospital, Swedish Edmonds.

The Verdant Health Commission is the program of the public hospital district, and in 2019 it invested nearly $7 million in health and well-being programs serving the residents of its communities, which includes Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway, and portions of Bothell and unincorporated Snohomish County.