Verdant Health Commission launches community survey

The Verdant Health Commission is seeking responses to a brief community survey to better understand the overall health and health care needs of South Snohomish County residents.

The survey, posted on www.verdanthealth.org, will be available in multiple languages from May 2 through May 31 to ensure that a diversity of perspectives and lived experiences are reflected in the responses that are received. Click HERE to go directly to the survey.

Community members are also invited to attend a virtual meeting on May 23 from noon-1:30 p.m. via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86062999748 . Meeting participants can ask questions about the survey and/or provide input to inform Verdant’ s future planning to support equal access to health care for all residents.

The results of the anonymous survey and meeting will be shared with the community in fall 2022.

If you have any questions or know someone who would like to complete the survey in a language that is not currently available on the website, contact Verdant at info@verdanthealth.org, or call425-582-8600.