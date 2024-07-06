Verdant Health Commission kicks off public health awareness survey at community events

Verdant Health Commission wants to hear from the community on the topic of public health through a community survey. The survey results will be used to identify opportunities to increase awareness and access to programs and services, according to a news release.
The survey launches July 9 with Verdant staff collecting feedback at summer events. Each survey participant will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card for filling out the short survey at one of these upcoming events. There is a limit of one gift card per person, and supplies are limited.
• 6:30-8 p.m. July 9: Meet Me @ the Park, North Lynnwood Park
• noon-7 p.m. July 13: Afrolatino Festival, Cedar Valley Community School
• 6:30-8 p.m. July 16: Meet Me at the Park, Daleway Park
• 6:30-8 p.m. July 23: Meet Me at the Park, South Lynnwood Park
• 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27: LETI Expo, Edmonds College Triton Field
• 3-7 p.m. Aug. 15: Edmonds School District Back to School Fair, Alderwood Middle School
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 17: Woodway Town Fair
• 4-8 p.m. Aug. 30: Lynnwood Light Rail Opening Celebration, Lynnwood Light Rail Station
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 7: Fair on 44th, 44th Avenue West, between 188th and 194th Streets Southwest
For those who can’t make it to an event, complete the survey online here. However, to receive a gift card, survey participants must participate at an in-person event.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.