Verdant Health Commission board seeks applicants to fill vacancy

Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, which does business as the Verdant Health Commission, is seeking applications for candidates to fill the seat that will be vacated by current Commissioner Bruce Williams, MD, effective July 31, 2018.

Applications will be accepted from Aug. 1-17, and are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

“We are so appreciative of Dr. Williams’ years of service to our community,” said Board of Commissioners President Deana Knutsen. “He joined us at a critical point in our history and has contributed in countless ways, bringing insights as a physician, business owner, and long-time community member. He has been an exceptional commissioner, outstanding team member, and a key voice in the creation of Verdant Health. We wish him the best as he moves on.”

Interested applicants must submit the following:

Letter of interest with a biographical sketch,

Resume or Curriculum Vitae (CV),

Proof of residency within District boundaries, and

Proof of voter registration.

Candidates applying for this position must submit all required documents to [email protected] or hand deliver or mail application packet to the Verdant Health Commission office at 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98036. All applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 to be considered.

Appointment Process: Candidates will be allowed up to five minutes to provide public comment regarding their interest in the open position at the regular Verdant board meeting Aug. 22 at 8 a.m. Commissioners will then recess into executive session to review candidate qualifications and then return to open session to select the individuals for interviews to be conducted in open session Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. No decisions will be made at that meeting.

At the regular meeting Oct. 24 at 8 a.m., the commissioners will discuss the merits of the candidates and vote on the candidate to be appointed to the position. The new commissioner will take the oath of office at this time.

The appointment lasts until the next election (November 2019), at which time anyone seeking to run for the remaining two years of the unexpired term will have to stand for election.

All meetings will be held at the Verdant Community Wellness Center at 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Candidate nomination and application material are subject to public disclosure under the Washington Public Records Act.

For more information, visit verdanthealth.org/news/verdant-board-seeks-applicants-to-fill-vacancy/.