Verdant Health Commission accepting new grant funding requests through June 16

The Verdant Health Commission is accepting grant applications from May 1 to June 16 from community nonprofits and agencies providing services to South Snohomish County residents in one of the three priority areas:

Food Security

Mental Health

Health care Access

In this funding cycle, around $3.2 million will be awarded. Grant awards will be announced in late August, and the funding term will be from Oct. 1, 2023-Sept. 30, 2024.

“Verdant is dedicated to supporting the health of the residents of South Snohomish County,” said Verdant Commissioner Deana Knutsen. “This funding will be awarded to organizations that align with our priorities and offer programs that support our community,” she said.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Verdant website at www.verdanthealth.org, to submit a funding request.

Leslie Silverman, interim director of community impact and grantmaking, is available to meet with applicants and answer questions. Her contact information is:Leslie.silverman@verdanthealth.org or 425-582-8600

To learn more about the types of local programs currently funded, see “Who We Fund” on the Verdant website.