Verdant Health Asst. Superintendent wins Leadership Snohomish County Kaleidoscope Award

Verdant Health Commission Assistant Superintendent George Kosovich was recently named the winner of the 2018 Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) Kaleidoscope Award.

Kosovich is the primary facilitator for LSC’s Young Professionals program and past Emerging Leader nominee.

“Leadership Snohomish County congratulates George Kosovich for leading our Young

Professionals program with his valuable insight, humor, and commitment to the next generation of leadership for our region,” said LSC Executive Director Kathy Coffey. The award was created in 2017 to acknowledge and honor those in the LSC community who bring a unique perspective to how they lead.

In his acceptance speech, Kosovich said he’s impressed with the talent pool in the county. “I’ve been in a lot of meetings where we look around the board room and say, ‘Where is the next generation of leaders going to come from?’” he said. “What I’ve learned in the last six years since I’ve been involved with the Young Professionals program: Leaders are here. They’re literally in the room. I challenge all of you to look to them, particularly the Young Professionals. It’s your job, and our job as a community, to say, ‘How are we going to keep this talent here? How are we going to keep them engaged?’ I encourage you to make some connections here and to keep investing in leadership.”

The award was presented at LSC’s 20th anniversary graduation at Tulalip Resort Casino in

May. A record-setting 72 program participants comprised the Class of 2018, bringing the total number of LSC alumni to more than 700 (Kosovich is a 2011 Signature Class graduate).

An Everett resident, Kosovich regularly volunteers with The Snohomish County Dental Access Coalition, the UW Bothell School of Nursing and Health Studies Advisory Board, and the Community Foundation of Snohomish County.

In his work with the LSC Young Professionals program, Kosovich helped class teams complete seven community impact projects during the 2017-18 program year. Partnering organizations included Economic Alliance of Snohomish County, Leadership Snohomish County, Everett Music Initiative, Farmer Frog, Housing Hope: College of Hope, Leadership Launch, Marysville Tulalip Chamber and The Rhody Ridge Foundation.