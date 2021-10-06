Verdant features classes for families, teens in October

In October,the Verdant Health Commission is offering an array of classes that include two focused on supporting families and teens and a grief and loss support group. These virtual classes require pre-registration. Learn more or pre-register for classes by visiting Verdant’s website at verdanthealth.org.

Virtual – Sports Nutrition for the Teen Athlete

With the return of in-person school also comes the return of organized sports. Many families have young athletes that need to be nourished, hydrated, and energized for play on and off the fields. With so much going on it can be difficult to know exactly how to keep your athletes healthy and prepared to play their best game. Through this one-hour class at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, you will learn some of the best practices from a registered dietitian on how to keep your athlete going strong. Teens and adults are welcome. To learn more about the class and register visit: verdanthealth.org/events/event/virtual-sports-nutrition-for-the-teen-athlete/

Virtual – Grief and Loss: An 8-week Healing Process Group

We experience so many kinds of loss throughout our lives: death, divorce, beloved pets, and loss of job, health, or mobility. At this moment in time, many are experiencing more than one loss as a result of the pandemic. Without support and adequate grieving, these losses can seem overwhelming. Attendees will explore different ways to express and engage with grief through poetry, artwork and storytelling. This group will be facilitated by Mykel Ziolo, MA, MA, LMHC.

This free, eight-week group meets on Thursdays, Oct. 21-Dec. 16 (skipping Thanksgiving on Nov. 25) from 5:30-7 p.m. in a virtual meeting setting — join from a computer, tablet, or smartphone. All participants must pre-register. Call Arlen at Sound Choices Counseling for intake and the registration process at 206-290-0867.

VIRTUAL – Teen Cook-Along: Baking Mini Pumpkin Pies

Teens, age 11-17 years, can bake along with a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and learn the basics of pie making. The instructor will guide teens through how to make flaky crusts and creamy, flavorful pumpkin filling. She will also offer tips for assembling and baking the mini pies in muffin tins. Invite your friends for an hour of baking. This free class takes place Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1-2 p.m. in a virtual setting — join from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Learn more or register: verdanthealth.org/events/event/virtual-teen-cook-along-baking-mini-pumpkin-pies/

This class is designed as a cook-along with the instructor preparing this recipe in Verdant’s teaching kitchen while teens log into Zoom and cook along in their kitchen at home. Teens who register before Thursday, Oct. 28 can choose to:

pick up free ingredients at Verdant the day before class (10/29) between 2-6pm

purchase their own supplies to use during the class

More classes are listed on the Verdant website calendar.

This month’s classes will be offered virtually using Zoom. Verdant will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on our community and will offer in-person and hybrid classes as the situation allows.