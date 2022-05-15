Verdant Community Wellness Center celebrates grand reopening

The Verdant Health Commission hosted a grand reopening of the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood on Friday.

Closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wellness center is now open for public use.

From wellness booths to mascots handing out balloons, the reopening contained something for the whole family.

The Verdant team said they are excited to re-engage with the Lynnwood community and invite residents to rediscover the in-person classes, programs and resources available at the center.

Registered dietitians offered hourly cooking demonstrations at the reopening, including Asian and Ukrainian cuisine. Booths were set up in the main room to offer information about community health programs as well as giving the public the opportunity to meet the Verdant team and commissioners.

A raffle was also drawn during the event.

Learn more about Verdant here.

–Story and photos by Lauren Reichenbach