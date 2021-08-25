Verdant classes include virtual diabetes prevention, cooking demos in September

The Verdant Health Commission’s class offerings in September include virtual programs to support a healthy lifestyle, opportunities to explore cuisines from other parts of the world, and more. Learn more or pre-register for classes by visiting Verdant’s website at verdanthealth.org.

Virtual – Preventing Type 2 Diabetes: Take Control with a Lifestyle Reset

If you have been diagnosed with prediabetes (or at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes) and are ready to make changes to improve your health, consider registering for Verdant’s VIRTUAL – Preventing Type 2 Diabetes 12-week comprehensive series. Weekly classes take place Tuesdays, Sept. 7 – Nov. 23 from 12-1 p.m. on Zoom.

For a series fee of $35 (scholarships available), participants will receive a copy of the American Diabetes Association’s book “Prediabetes: A Complete Guide” for at-home reading to support the weekly classes that will cover nutrition education, recipes, exercise ideas (plus a resistance band to use at home), and interactive group discussion. More information and registration details are available:https://bit.ly/3y8S8jX

Virtual – Recipes from the Blue Zones – Cuisine of Ikaria, Greece

Join us for the fourth session of a 5-part series of cooking demos in 2021 that will explore the cuisines & lifestyles from the Blue Zones. These zones are home to some of the healthiest, longest-lived people in the world, who not only find importance in what they eat, but also how they eat. This free class takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom.

This session of Recipes from the Blue Zones features Ikaria, Greece, whose cuisine is wild and home-grown. Ingredients central to this community’s dietary pattern include foraged wild greens, beans and lentils, various herbs, olive oil, seasonal vegetable stews and fish. We welcome you to come experience Ikaria’s practices focused on nutrition, activity, and social connections, as well as what that can teach us about living healthier lifestyles. Learn more or pre-register: https://bit.ly/3gNrNCf

Virtual – Cooking Demo: Fish & Vegetables Filipino-style

Discover exciting flavors as a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist shares a bit of the Philippines in this cooking demo. Come learn how to make Escabeche with Baked Fish – a tangy, colorful, Filipino-style dish featuring bell peppers, bok choy, and a sweet & sour-style sauce. This free class takes place Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom. Learn more or pre-register: https://bit.ly/3gNsyez

More classes are listed on the Verdant website calendar.