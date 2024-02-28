Verdant awards over $3.2 million in funding to 35 nonprofits

1 hour ago 5
(Courtesy Verdant Health Commission)

The Verdant Health Commission has awarded $3,266,875 to 35 nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of residents of South Snohomish County.

Approved by a vote of the commission board Feb. 28, awardees were selected from an open application process. Funded programs will support diverse projects throughout the community.

Each of the projects funded addresses one or more of Verdant’s strategic priorities: Health care access, mental health services and food security. “We are pleased to invest in these organizations and their innovative approaches to addressing community health and wellness needs,” Board President Karianna Wilson said in a press release announcing the grant awards.

Since 2011, Verdant has awarded more than $80 million in funding to 150 unique grant recipients throughout South Snohomish County. Historically, Verdant has hosted multiple funding cycles a year. In 2025, Verdant will be moving toward one annual funding cycle.

As they transition to an annual cycle, Verdant will be awarding nine-month contracts beginning April 1, 2024, to the current spring 2024 awardees. Here is the complete list of the 35 recipient organizations:

Organization Amount Awarded Priority Area
Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County $75,000 Mental Health
Center for Human Services $135,000 Mental Health
ChildStrive $150,000 Healthcare Access
Community Health Center of Snohomish County $76,058 Healthcare Access
Compass Health $78,304 Mental Health
Concern For Neighbors Food Bank $22,500 Food Security
Cornerstone Medical Services Foundation $35,250 Health Care Access
Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County $141,750 Mental Health
Drug Abuse Council of Snohomish County dba Sound Pathways/Pacific Treatment Alternatives $98,438 Mental Health
Edmonds College Foundation $165,000 Mental Health
Edmonds Food Bank $112,500 Food Security
Edmonds School District $56,877 Health Care Access
Edmonds School District $337,500 Mental Health
Edmonds Senior Center $82,500 Health Care Access
Foundation for Edmonds School District $117,075 Food Security
Hand in Hand $11,250 Food Security
Inside Health Institute $37,500 Mental Health
Kindering $30,000 Health Care Access
Korean Community Service Center $108,750 Mental Health
Korean Women’s Association (KWA) $75,000 Health Care Access
Lahai Health $223,875 Health Care Access
Latino Educational Training Institute $132,000 Health Care Access
Medical Teams International $112,500 Health Care Access
Mercy House @ St. Pius X $49,500 Health Care Access
Parent Trust for Washington Children $23,977 Mental Health
Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation $37,500 Health Care Access
Project Access NW $75,000 Health Care Access
Project Girl Mentoring Program $105,750 Mental Health
Support 7 $25,511 Mental Health
Therapeutic Health Services $217,500 Mental Health
UTSAV $56,250 Health Care Access
Washington Kids in Transition $75,000 Food Security
Washington West African Center Formally GTP $45,000 Mental Health
Wonderland Child & Family Services $75,000 Health Care Access
YWCA Seattle, King, Snohomish $66,260 Health Care Access

               

 

 

