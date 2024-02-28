Verdant awards over $3.2 million in funding to 35 nonprofits

The Verdant Health Commission has awarded $3,266,875 to 35 nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of residents of South Snohomish County.
Approved by a vote of the commission board Feb. 28, awardees were selected from an open application process. Funded programs will support diverse projects throughout the community.
Each of the projects funded addresses one or more of Verdant’s strategic priorities: Health care access, mental health services and food security. “We are pleased to invest in these organizations and their innovative approaches to addressing community health and wellness needs,” Board President Karianna Wilson said in a press release announcing the grant awards.
Since 2011, Verdant has awarded more than $80 million in funding to 150 unique grant recipients throughout South Snohomish County. Historically, Verdant has hosted multiple funding cycles a year. In 2025, Verdant will be moving toward one annual funding cycle.
As they transition to an annual cycle, Verdant will be awarding nine-month contracts beginning April 1, 2024, to the current spring 2024 awardees. Here is the complete list of the 35 recipient organizations:
|Organization
|Amount Awarded
|Priority Area
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County
|$75,000
|Mental Health
|Center for Human Services
|$135,000
|Mental Health
|ChildStrive
|$150,000
|Healthcare Access
|Community Health Center of Snohomish County
|$76,058
|Healthcare Access
|Compass Health
|$78,304
|Mental Health
|Concern For Neighbors Food Bank
|$22,500
|Food Security
|Cornerstone Medical Services Foundation
|$35,250
|Health Care Access
|Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County
|$141,750
|Mental Health
|Drug Abuse Council of Snohomish County dba Sound Pathways/Pacific Treatment Alternatives
|$98,438
|Mental Health
|Edmonds College Foundation
|$165,000
|Mental Health
|Edmonds Food Bank
|$112,500
|Food Security
|Edmonds School District
|$56,877
|Health Care Access
|Edmonds School District
|$337,500
|Mental Health
|Edmonds Senior Center
|$82,500
|Health Care Access
|Foundation for Edmonds School District
|$117,075
|Food Security
|Hand in Hand
|$11,250
|Food Security
|Inside Health Institute
|$37,500
|Mental Health
|Kindering
|$30,000
|Health Care Access
|Korean Community Service Center
|$108,750
|Mental Health
|Korean Women’s Association (KWA)
|$75,000
|Health Care Access
|Lahai Health
|$223,875
|Health Care Access
|Latino Educational Training Institute
|$132,000
|Health Care Access
|Medical Teams International
|$112,500
|Health Care Access
|Mercy House @ St. Pius X
|$49,500
|Health Care Access
|Parent Trust for Washington Children
|$23,977
|Mental Health
|Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation
|$37,500
|Health Care Access
|Project Access NW
|$75,000
|Health Care Access
|Project Girl Mentoring Program
|$105,750
|Mental Health
|Support 7
|$25,511
|Mental Health
|Therapeutic Health Services
|$217,500
|Mental Health
|UTSAV
|$56,250
|Health Care Access
|Washington Kids in Transition
|$75,000
|Food Security
|Washington West African Center Formally GTP
|$45,000
|Mental Health
|Wonderland Child & Family Services
|$75,000
|Health Care Access
|YWCA Seattle, King, Snohomish
|$66,260
|Health Care Access
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.