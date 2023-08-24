Verdant awards nearly $3 million in grants to 19 nonprofits

The Verdant Health Commissioners at its Aug. 23 board meeting awarded $2,992,938 in fall grants to 19 nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving community health.

According to a Verdant announcement, the funds were awarded through a competitive application process. This ensures that the funds are being allocated to organizations that have the capacity to serve the community with innovative approaches to addressing community health needs, Verdant said.

Each of these funded projects addresses one or more of Verdant’s strategic priorities: health care access, mental health services and food security. “We are pleased to invest in organizations that provide needed health services for the residents of South Snohomish County,” said Commissioner Karianna Wilson.

On Nov. 1, Verdant will accept applications for the spring 2024 funding cycle.

Fall 2023 grant awards

Verdant Priority Area Organization Amount Awarded Mental Health Cancer Lifeline $15,000 Mental Health Center for Human Services $350,000 Mental Health Communities of Color Coalition $150,000 Mental Health Edmonds School District – Move60 $100,000 Mental Health Homage $185,000 Mental Health NAMI Snohomish County $16,700 Mental Health Support 7 $47,962 Mental Health The Clearwater School $50,000 Mental Health The Hand Up Project $180,000 Mental Health University of Washington Bothell $148,718 Food Security Edmonds College Foundation $73,500 Food Security Edmonds School District – Family Resource Advocate $340,000 Food Security Millennia Ministries $130,000 Food Security Lynnwood Food Bank $80,200 Health Sare Access ChildStrive $200,000 Health Care Access Community Health Center of Snohomish County $208,000 Health Care Access Edmonds Senior Center $103,560 Healthcare Access Jean Kim Foundation $283,925 Health Care Access Lahai Health $395,000 Health Care Access South County Fire $498,220

The Verdant Health Commission is the governing body for Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County.