Verdant awards nearly $3 million in grants to 19 nonprofits

Posted: August 23, 2023 7
Sherwood Elementary students get moving during a morning Move 60 exercise program. (File photo)

The Verdant Health Commissioners at its Aug. 23 board meeting awarded $2,992,938 in fall grants to 19 nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving community health.

According to a Verdant announcement, the funds were awarded through a competitive application process. This ensures that the funds are being allocated to organizations that have the capacity to serve the community with innovative approaches to addressing community health needs, Verdant said.

Each of these funded projects addresses one or more of Verdant’s strategic priorities: health care access, mental health services and food security. “We are pleased to invest in organizations that provide needed health services for the residents of South Snohomish County,” said Commissioner Karianna Wilson.

On Nov. 1, Verdant will accept applications for the spring 2024 funding cycle.

Fall 2023 grant awards

Verdant

Priority Area

 Organization Amount

Awarded
Mental Health Cancer Lifeline $15,000
Mental Health Center for Human Services $350,000
Mental Health Communities of Color Coalition $150,000
Mental Health Edmonds School District – Move60 $100,000
Mental Health Homage $185,000
Mental Health NAMI Snohomish County $16,700
Mental Health Support 7 $47,962
Mental Health The Clearwater School $50,000
Mental Health The Hand Up Project $180,000
Mental Health University of Washington Bothell $148,718
Food Security Edmonds College Foundation $73,500
Food Security Edmonds School District – Family Resource Advocate $340,000
Food Security Millennia Ministries $130,000
Food Security Lynnwood Food Bank $80,200
Health Sare Access ChildStrive $200,000
Health Care Access Community Health Center of Snohomish County $208,000
Health Care Access Edmonds Senior Center $103,560
Healthcare Access Jean Kim Foundation $283,925
Health Care Access Lahai Health $395,000
Health Care Access South County Fire $498,220

The Verdant Health Commission is the governing body for Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County.

