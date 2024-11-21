Verdant awards $6 million in funding to 41 community partners 

The Verdant Health Commission at its Nov. 20 meeting approved $6 million in funding to 41 community partners dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of South Snohomish County residents.
Awardees were selected from an open application process. Funded programs will support diverse projects throughout the community.
Each of the projects funded addresses one or more of Verdant’s strategic priorities: health care access, mental health services and food security. “We are pleased to invest in these innovative organizations that work to address our community’s health and wellness needs,” said Karianna Wilson, the commission’s board president.
Since 2011, Verdant has awarded more than $85 million to 150 recipients throughout South Snohomish County.
Here is the complete list of organizations receiving funding:
ACCESS Project $67,000
Advocates Recovery Services $155,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County $100,000
Center for Human Services $350,000
Child Advocacy Center of Snohomish County $50,000
ChildStrive $175,000
City of Lynnwood $177,500
Community Health Center of Snohomish County $225,750
Community Health Worker Coalition for Migrants and Refugees $25,000
Concern For Neighbors Food Bank $35,000
Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County $189,000
Drug Abuse Council of Snohomish County dba Sound Pathways/Pacific Treatment $125,000
Edmonds Food Bank $158,711
Edmonds School District $816,253
Edmonds Senior Center $125,570
Evergreen Recovery Centers $148,000
Foundation for Edmonds School District $140,000
Homage $214,000
Jean Kim Foundation $284,000
Korean Community Service Center $80,000
Korean Women’s Association $100,000
Lahai Health $698,000
Latino Educational Training Institute $120,000
Lynnwood Food Bank $96,100
Medical Teams International $140,616
Mercy House at St. Pius X Church $10,000
Millennia Ministries $130,000
Nami Snohomish and Island County $20,000
Northwest Neighbors Network $25,000
Oceania Northwest $10,000
Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program $5,000
Parent Trust for Washington Children $33,568
Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation $50,000
Program for Early Parent Support $35,000
Project Access NW $90,000
Project Girl Mentoring Program $83,712
South County Fire $498,220
Support 7 $34,000
The Clearwater School Well Being Center $80,000
Washington West African Center $45,000
YWCA Seattle, King, Snohomish $55,000
The Verdant Health Commission works to educate and empower the community to make healthy lifestyle choices, while protecting the ownership of the community hospital for future generations. For nearly 50 years, Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County’s commissioners governed and managed Stevens Hospital. Since reaching an agreement with Swedish Health Services in 2010 to operate the hospital, the Board of Commissioners shifted its focus to prevention and wellness, creating the Verdant Health Commission. Learn more at www.verdanthealth.org.
