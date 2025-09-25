Thursday, September 25, 2025
Verdant awards $6.5 million to 43 South Snohomish County partners for 2026

At its Sept. 24 public board meeting, Verdant Health Commissioners voted to approve $6.5 million in 2026 awards to fund 43 community partners dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the residents of South Snohomish County.

This amount was $500,000 more than originally budgeted to help meet increased community needs impacted by the reduction in federal funding for health and well-being programs, Verdant said in a news release.

Of the total award amount, $5.25 million will go to partners addressing one or more of Verdant’s 2025-2028 strategic priorities: Child, Adolescent and Young Adult Mental Health and Access to Direct Health Care Services. The remaining $1.25 million will support food security, domestic violence services, and services for individuals experiencing homelessness.

“We are pleased to invest in these organizations to improve the health and well-being of all South Snohomish County residents,” said Verdant Board President Karianna Wilson. “Given the increased demand for community programs and services we have seen this year, commissioners felt compelled to award more than we originally planned. Child, adolescent and young adult mental health services, direct health care services and food security programs are greatly needed in our community.”

Since 2011, Verdant has awarded more than $93.5 million to more than 150 unique recipients throughout South Snohomish County.

Below is the complete list of organizations receiving funding in 2026:

Direct Health Care Access
Organization Project Description Award
Advocates Recovery Services Free People Healthcare Clinic $150,000
ChildStrive ChildStrive Nurse-Family Partnership $160,000

 

Community Health Center of Snohomish County Uninsured Dental Program $156,000
Cornerstone Medical Services Foundation Free Dental Clinic Service $41,500
Edmonds School District School Based Health Centers $82,000
Edmonds Senior Center Enhancing Health and Wellness Program $136,080
Korean Women’s Association (KWA) Health Care Access Service $70,000
Lahai Health Medical, Dental, Counseling Care $670,000
Medical Teams International Care & Connect Clinics $146,000
Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaiʻi, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky Sexual and Reproductive Health Care $100,000
Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation Prescription Drug Assistance Network $50,000
Project Access NW Care Coordination Program $90,000
Sound Pathways Integrated Health Access $100,000
South County Fire Community Based Crisis Team $571,725
St. Pius X Church Mercy House Health Care Access $10,000
Volunteers of America Western Washington Providing Health Resources $161,000
YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish YWCA Health Care Access $55,000

 

Child, Adolescent and Young Adult Mental Health
Organization Project Description Award
Association for Collective Community Engagement on Safety and Security The ACCESS Project $60,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County Behavioral Health Uplift Initiative 2026 $100,000
Center for Human Services School Based Youth Counseling Services $400,000
Child Advocacy Center of Snohomish County General Operations $45,000
Community Health Center of Snohomish County School-based Behavioral Health $157,097
Compass Health Expanding EBP Care $70,000
Edmonds College Foundation Counseling and Resource Center $153,792
Edmonds School District Family Resource Advocates $736,000
Foundation for Edmonds School District Whole Families, Whole Communities $50,000
Helping Hands Project Organization Youth Wellness Project $136,000
House of Wisdom Wellness & Mentorship Initiative $70,000

 

Inside Health Institute Whole-Person Care $49,100
Korean Community Service Center Mental Health & Care for Youth and Young Adults $80,000
Latino Educational Training Institute Latino Youth Success & Wellness Initiative $120,000
NAMI Snohomish and Island County Mental Health Peer Support $20,000
Program for Early Parent Support Parent Peer Support for Youth Mental Health $25,706
Project Girl Mentoring Program 2026 Immersion Lab Connections $85,000
Support 7 Post-Crisis Mental Health $25,000
The Clearwater School Well Being Community Center Mi Vida Importa: Youth Mental Health $100,000
Washington West African Center Strengthening the Minds of West African Youth $20,000
Food Security
Organization Project Description Award
Concern for Neighbors Food Bank Support food purchasing and distribution $35,000
Edmonds Food Bank Support food purchasing and distribution $156,000
Foundation for Edmonds School District Support food purchasing and distribution $140,000
Homage Support food purchasing and distribution $214,000
Lynnwood Food Bank Support food purchasing and distribution $125,000
Millennia Ministries Support food purchasing and distribution $130,000
Washington Kids Support food purchasing and distribution $50,000
Other Programs
Organization Project Description Award
Jean Kim Foundation Hygiene Center $228,000
Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County DV Supportive Services Project $170,000

 

Verdant Health Commission, also known as Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, is a public organization that owns the Edmonds hospital campus currently leased to Swedish. Since 2011, Verdant has invested $93.5 million dollars in the community by funding nonprofits that provide free or low-cost access to health programs and services. Learn more at www.verdanthealth.org.

