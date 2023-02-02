Verdant awards $4.3 million in community health grants

offering programs and services that address Verdant’s strategic priorities: mental health, health care access and food security.

“This funding will ensure that health-elated programming is available and accessible for the community, said Commissioner Karianna Wilson. “By working together with health care organizations and health-focused nonprofits, we can improve the health and well-being of all residents of South Snohomish County.”

This grant funding is in addition to the $70 million that Verdant has invested in the community since its inception in 2012, the agency said in its announcement.

“The Korean Community Service Center (KCSC) is excited and grateful to receive this award,” said Joomi Kim, KCSC executive director. “We understand how big of an impact this funding will benefit our immigrant community. Nobody should be in a position where they can’t afford the essentials that they need. The past 1.5 years has been a real eye-opening experience for KCSC as we provide these services and programs to support our community, and we realize that we have a lot of work to do. We have only scratched the surface.”