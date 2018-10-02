Verdant awards $1 million for MLT turf field; plus $4 million for other South County projects

The Verdant Health Commission Board has approved $5 million to support six projects aimed at increasing access to health care and supporting physical activity for South Snohomish County residents. Among the projects is $1 million to replace the dirt field at the northern Evergreen Playfield Complex with synthetic turf and update the lighting.

“This project will expand recreational opportunities for youth and adults in south Snohomish County,” said Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz. “An additional turf facility will allow more groups field time to get community members active.”

According to a city announcement, potential user groups who have expressed interest in year-round field usage include the Edmonds School District, Terrace Brier Soccer Club, Greater Seattle Surf Soccer Club, Disc Northwest, Mountlake Terrace Youth Athletic Association, Mayhem and Redhawks Fastpitch Softball.

Currently the Evergreen dirt playfield is being utilized for approximately 200 hours per year. The estimated use of the facility when the project is completed is 1,800 hours per year. The increase is due to the demand for turf facilities and added user groups requesting field time. The design process will begin in late 2019 and construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.

The money for Evergreen Playfield, along with five other South Snohomish County projects, will be provided through Verdant’s Building Healthy Communities Fund. The five other applications selected include:

$2.5 million to fund a joint project between Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHC), Swedish Pain Clinic, and Evergreen Recovery Center to provide integrated pain management and recovery services co-located at a new facility that will be built adjacent to the current CHC clinic in Edmonds.

$1 million to support the build-out of a new Sea Mar Community Health Center clinic in Lynnwood that will include medical, dental, and behavioral health services. TheApprox $1 million commitment is contingent upon Sea Mar identifying additional funding sources.

Approximately $360,000 to purchase a new mobile dental vehicle that will allow Medical Teams International to expand its current services in South Snohomish County. The three portable dental operatories will offer Medical Teams more flexibility while setting up mobile clinics in community locations.

$170,000 to support the installation of two outdoor fitness zones in two parks in the City of Edmonds — Mathay-Ballinger Park and Edmonds Civic Park. Each park will place 8-12 pieces of durable equipment to enhance opportunities for residents to be active.

$47.000 to fund the design and construction of an expanded walking trail and purchase of circuit exercise equipment at Deer Creek Park in the Town of Woodway.

“On behalf of all commissioners, we are so happy to be able to provide this support and partner on these projects,” said Verdant Health Commission Board President Deana Knutsen. “This is exciting work that will address a variety of our community’s health needs.”

Verdant said it has prioritized investing in projects that serve the community’s highest needs, like access to health care services. This includes making it easier for residents to making healthy choices and be seen by health care providers in settings that include primary care, specialty care, dental care, mental health care, and substance use prevention and treatment. Decreasing the childhood obesity rate is also a priority, and Verdant has engaged in this work in multiple ways, including through youth activity programs and walking paths.

