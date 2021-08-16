Verdant accepting health grant applications through Aug. 27

The Verdant Health Commission is accepting grant applications from community groups and organizations that are focused on the health needs of residents in South Snohomish County. Applications will be accepted until Friday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m.

All grant application materials are available on Verdant’s website. Proposals will be considered that meet the priority areas identified by Verdant’s Board of Commissioners, which include: access to healthcare, behavioral health, childhood obesity, dental care, food security, helping people gain and sustain housing, other education & prevention, and supporting seniors.

The proposals also must support residents of Verdant’s service area, which includes Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway, and portions of Bothell and unincorporated Snohomish County.

Interested applicants can also view materials and a recording of the question-and-answer session that was open to the public last month.

This grant funding opportunity is the third of 2021, with the fourth and final opportunity open during the month of November 2021.

In addition to multi-year health program and project applications, Verdant continues to consider requests for funding that are in response to COVID-19 emergency needs. These funds have primarily gone toward efforts to support behavioral health, food security needs and COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, but Verdant will consider requests about other emerging needs as well. To be considered for COVID-19 emergency funds, you can downlod the 2021 COVID-19 Concept Paper on Verdant’s grant application web page.

Verdant’s Director of Community Impact & Grantmaking Zoe Reese is available to answer questions or discuss ideas that organizations are considering. To reach her, email zoe.reese@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8572.