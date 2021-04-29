Verdant accepting health grant applications May 17-28

The Verdant Health Commission will accept grant applications from community groups and organizations working to support the health needs of residents in South Snohomish County during its next application window in May.

“There are many organizations impacting and improving the lives of residents in our community, and we’d love to hear from them,” said Verdant Superintendent Lisa Edwards. “We are looking for innovative and responsive community-focused programs to fund.”

The application for multi-year health programs and projects is now available on Verdant’s grant application web page for the second quarter of 2021. Proposals will be considered that meet the priority areas identified by Verdant’s Board of Commissioners, which include: access to health care, behavioral health, childhood obesity, dental care, food security, helping people gain and sustain housing, other education and prevention, and supporting seniors.

The proposals also must support residents of Verdant’s service area, which includes Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and portions of Bothell and unincorporated Snohomish County.

Applications for this quarter can be submitted May 17-28, 2021. Verdant is hosting an optional question-and-answer session that is open to the public on Monday, May 10 from 1-2 p.m. on Zoom to share information about this opportunity and answer questions. To join the session, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82904682267?pwd=WlppeGJFa3J4Mkd2TFhIaWI2L213QT09. The meeting ID is 829 0468 2267 and passcode is 217338. Dial-in number for audio is (253) 215-8782. There is no pre-registration for this session.

There will be two additional funding windows in 2021 for Verdant multi-year grants: Aug. 16-27, and Nov. 15-26. Information about the application process for each of these windows will be announced prior to the application period.

In addition to multi-year health program and project applications, Verdant continues to consider requests for funding that are in response to COVID-19 emergency needs. These funds have primarily gone toward efforts to support behavioral health, food security needs, and COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, but Verdant will consider requests about other emerging needs as well. To be considered for COVID-19 emergency funds, the 2021 COVID-19 Concept Paper is available to download on Verdant’s grant application webpage.

At any time, Verdant’s Director of Community Impact & Grantmaking Zoe Reese can answer questions or discuss ideas that organizations are considering. To reach Zoe, email zoe.reese@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8572.