Verdant accepting grant funding requests through Dec. 14

The Verdant Health Commission is accepting grant applications from Nov. 1-Dec. 14 from community nonprofits and agencies providing services to South Snohomish County residents in one of the three priority areas:

• Food security

• Mental health

• Health care access

Approximately $4.1 million is available for this funding cycle. Grant awards will be announced in late February 2024, and the grant term will be April 1, 2024–March 3, 2025.

“Verdant is dedicated to supporting the health of the residents of South Snohomish County,” Verdant Commissioner Deana Knutsen said in a news release. “This funding will be awarded to organizations that align with our priorities and offer programs that support our community,” she said.

Verdant will hold optional Information Sessions at 2 p.m. Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. Dec. 7 to answer any application questions. Visit the www.verdanthealth.org to register.

Ceil Erickson, Director of Community Impact, is available to meet with applicants and answer questions. Her contact information is ceil.erickson@verdanthealth.org or 425-582-8600.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Verdant website at www.verdanthealth.org, to submit a funding request.