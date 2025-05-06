Vendor data breach affects Providence Swedish patient information

Providence Swedish said it was recently notified of a security event at a former collections vendor, Nationwide Recovery Services (NRS), affecting the records of patients of Stevens Memorial Hospital, now known as Swedish Edmonds.

According to a hospital news release, NRS alerted Providence Swedish of the breach occurring between the dates of July 5 and 11, 2024, when an unauthorized third-party accessed files and folders from the NRS network, including Stevens Memorial Hospital patient information. The compromised data includes patient names, birth dates, addresses, Social Security numbers, financial account information and/or medical-related information from October 1989 through December 1997.

“The privacy and security of our patients is of paramount importance,” Providence Swedish said in a statement. “While neither Providence Swedish or Swedish Edmonds currently retain NRS services, we are committed to addressing this situation promptly and transparently.”

In response, Providence Swedish is offering complimentary identity protection services at no charge to identified patients for one year. Affected patients will be notified and provided identity protection enrollment instructions.

Providence Swedish has also received written assurance from NRS that once they became aware of this incident, they confirmed the security of their systems and implemented additional cybersecurity measures.

“Providence Swedish is committed to the safety and security of our patients, including their personal, financial and medical records,” the hospital system said.