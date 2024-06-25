Vandalized drive-up U.S. post office mail boxes removed; replacements coming

The U.S. Postal Service reports that it had to remove post office drop boxes in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace recently due to vandalism, since the boxes were no longer secure. There is no time frame for the replacements.

The vandalism occured at the following locations:

– 19715 Hwy 99 at the Safeway center in Lynnwood

– 20530 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

– 3715 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– 7601 Olympic View Dr., Edmonds

– 23210 57th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Customers can still deposit their mail in the collection boxes inside their local post office lobby until the boxes are replaced.

USPS representative Kim Frum said staff removed the boxes, and work orders have been filed for replacement boxes.

“The replacement box is anticipated to be one of the 15,000 new, high-security blue collection boxes already installed nationwide since May 2023,” Frum said.

Frum said that there has been an increase in postal crime — including assaults on staff — nationwide over the past few years.

In a March 2024 news release, USPS stated the Postal Inspection Service had made 73% more mail theft arrests than it had in the same period in the 2023 fiscal year. Further, letter carrier robberies are down 19%, and mail theft reports are down 34%.

USPS credits the increase as the direct result of the active work done by the Postal Inspection Service and federal and local law enforcement partners.

The USPS suggests the following steps to protect mail and postal carriers:

– Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox. You can significantly reduce the chance of theft by removing your mail from your mailbox daily.

– Deposit outgoing mail at secure locations inside your local post office or place of business, or hand it directly to a letter carrier.

– Sign up for Informed Delivery and get daily digest emails that preview your mail and packages scheduled to arrive.

– Become involved and engaged in your neighborhood via neighborhood watches and local social media groups to spread awareness and share information.

– Keep an eye out for your letter carrier. If you see something suspicious, or if you see someone following your carrier, call 911.

— By Rick Sinnett





