Van Ry Boulevard closing Wednesday for up 48 hours

The City of Mountlake Terrace announced Van Ry Boulevard will be closed for up to 48 hours starting at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Local access will be provided for businesses and residences.
Southbound traffic will be detoured via I-5 from 236th Street Southwest to 244th Street Southwest.
Northbound traffic will be detoured using 56th Avenue West from 244th Street Southwest to 236th Street Southwest.
