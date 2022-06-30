Van Ry Boulevard closing Thursday and into Friday

The City of Mountlake Terrace announced Van Ry Boulevard will be closed again starting early Thursday, June 29 and into the following day. Local access will be provided for businesses and residences.

The road closure is related to ongoing construction at the Terrace Station mixed-use development project.

Southbound traffic will be detoured via I-5 from 236th Street Southwest to 244th Street Southwest.

Northbound traffic will be detoured using 56th Avenue West from 244th Street Southwest to 236th Street Southwest.