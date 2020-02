The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion is hosting a Valentine’s Day Parents Night Out this Friday, Feb. 14 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Enjoy a night out while your kids enjoy swimming, pizza and new games at the Recreation Pavilion. It’s open to grades K-6 and the cost is $20 for residents and $22 for non-residents.

Call 425-776-9173 to register.