Valentine’s Day DIY: Cake pops

Still haven’t figured out the perfect Valentine’s treat to make your loved one that’s a little more unique than chocolate-covered strawberries? This fool-proof cake pop recipe is sure to impress on this upcoming holiday.

What you’ll need:

White or dark melting chocolate (or both)

1 tub fluffy or whipped frosting, any flavor (the whole tub may not be needed)

1 box of moist cake mix, any flavor (and all ingredients needed to bake)

Optional:

Styrofoam block (used to hold cake pops once done, found at most craft stores)

Get started:

In a mixing bowl, combine cake mix, cake mix ingredients listed on box, vanilla and instant coffee (if wanted).

Bake as directed.

Cool completely.

Line a baking sheet with wax paper.

Crumble cake into large bowl. Add frosting slowly to ensure mix does not get too soggy. Mix well with hands until a dough begins to form. Hand roll dough into balls and place on cookie sheet. Freeze for 15-20 minutes.

In a microwavable bowl, melt white and/or dark chocolate separately. Stir in ½ tsp of shortening to each.

Dip each lollipop stick halfway into melted chocolate, then into cake pop.

Dip cake pop into melted chocolate. Decorate with toppings as desired.

Place cake pops back on baking sheet (they will not be as round if set back down) OR stick end of lollipop stick into foam block, keeping cake pop upright.