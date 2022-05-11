UW Medicine opens clinic in Mountlake Terrace

UW Medicine recently opened a clinic location in Mountlake Terrace for patients with primary and/or specialty care needs.

To do so, the organization relocated its Primary Care at Lake Forest Park clinic along with the UW Medicine Heart Institute Edmonds to create one comprehensive site for providing primary and specialty care in the area north of Seattle. The newly combined clinic location first began seeing patients in March.

UW Medicine Primary Care at Mountlake Terrace offers care for acute and chronic illnesses, injuries, health screening and preventive care.

UW Medicine Heart Institute at Mountlake Terrace offers care for the full range of heart health and cardiac disease prevention needs. Onsite services include lab, radiology, cardiac imaging and stress testing.

The clinic is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 24360 Van Ry Blvd., Suite 111, in Mountlake Terrace and can be contacted by calling 425-275-5550.