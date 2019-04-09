Utility work continues for Main Street Phase I project

The City of Mountlake Terrace says that the Main Street Phase I contractor will continue utility work that has closed 236th Street Southwest between 58th Avenue West and 56th Avenue West except for local traffic from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. until Friday, April 12.

During this period both northbound and southbound 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest east of 56th Avenue West will be open and controlled by flaggers and a police officer at the intersection, the city said.

Resident and business driveways continue to remain accessible throughout the closure and businesses will be open. Detour routes are shown on the detour maps, above.