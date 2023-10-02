Utility bill discounts offered for Edmonds School District families with free/reduced meals benefits

Families who qualify for free and reduced meal benefits through the Edmonds School District can take advantage of a streamlined enrollment process for an Income Qualified Discount through Snohomish County PUD.
Instead of going through a traditional income verification process, the customers can complete an application and provide a copy of their free/reduced meals approval letter and they will qualify for a 25% (if on reduced meals) or 50% (if on free meals) discount on their PUD bills.
Discount applications can be found here in English and Spanish.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.