Using timelines to trace people topic of April 3 Sno-Isle Genealogy Society meeting

Mary Katherine Kozy will speak on “Tracing People Through Time & Space Using Timelines” at the Wednesday, April 3 meeting of the Sno-Isle Genealogy Society.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. with the speaker following at 7 p.m. at the LDS Family History Library, 22015 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

A professional genealogist for many years, Kozy offers programs on numerous topics and lectures nationally. Guests are welcome. For more information, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.