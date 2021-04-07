Using Google for Geneaology topic of April 7 Sno-Isle Genealogical Society meeting

Professional genealogist Lisa Louise Cooke will present a program on “Proven Methology for Using Google for Genealogy” during the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s Wednesday, April 7 meeting via Zoom.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a program at 7 p.m. Registration is required here and is available up to 7 p.m. April 7. The genealogy research library is not open at this time but you may email info@snoislegen.org or leave a message at 425-775-6267.
