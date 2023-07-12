Use of remaining COVID relief funds on MLT City Council’s July 13 agenda

Further discussion about how the City of Mountlake Terrace should spend its remaining America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are among the items on the council’s Thursday, July 13 work/study session agenda.
The council is also scheduled to:
– review an interlocal agreement with Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) that allows DSHS respite care clients to use Recreation Pavilion services with caregiver support.
– review of a proposed update to city’s municipal code to ensure that utility discount program includes all low-income utility billing customers.
The meeting will be held in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
To attend a meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 874 4852 6704 and passcode 98043. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.
You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.