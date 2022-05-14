USDA: Keeping infants safe in midst of formula shortages

There are few things that worry a parent more than their children’s health and safety. The ongoing infant formula shortage due to supply chain issues, which worsened due to a major formula recall in February, has left many caregivers feeling concerned and anxious about their options for safely feeding their infants, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service noted in a Saturday press release.

Some steps you can take to ensure the safety of your infant’s formula include:

Only medical professionals are qualified to provide advice on acceptable alternatives to formulas that may currently be difficult to find, the USDA announcement said. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers tips for parents and caregivers who are struggling to find baby formula during the shortage.