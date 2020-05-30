Updating city’s flood hazard regulations, use of federal CARES Act funds among items on June 1 Mountlake Terrace Council agenda

Discussion of an update to the city’s flood hazard regulations and how Mountlake Terrace should use the $647,000 being allocated through the federal CARES Act are among the items on the Monday, June 1 Mountlake Terrace City Council business meeting agenda.

The council is meeting remotely via Zoom to comply with social distancing restrictions related to state and county health orders. To access, the meeting, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. Webinar ID is 835-9383-4721. Password is 7761161. To watch the meeting online: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (891 8910 4054) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (06012020).

To submit public comment, email your remarks to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us or mail them to City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. #200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. Written public comment must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night.

