Updates to Snohomish County’s Paine Field Airport Master Plan are underway

Snohomish County is updating the Paine Field Airport Master Plan. The team has created an online open house and will host a webinar Nov. 9 so community members can learn more about work completed so far and where the plan is headed. Residents will also have an opportunity to communicate with the project team directly.

“Paine Field is incredibly important to the quality of life of Snohomish County residents,” said Arif Ghouse, Snohomish County Airport director. “The Airport Master Plan will guide investments as the county works to make sure Paine Field can keep up with demand and continue serving passenger, general aviation, and other aerospace needs.”

Paine Field accounts for $60 billion in annual economic activity and supports over 158,000 direct and indirect jobs. With air travel on the rise as travel destinations reopen, Paine Field is projected to see an increase in demand from all users – general aviation, commercial, corporate, air cargo, and businesses to support this activity.

An airport master plan is a long-range planning document that outlines a strategy for development of airport land and facilities. The plan is intended to prepare the airport to support the needs of the future. The current Paine Field Master Plan update was adopted by the Snohomish County Council in December 2002 and was accepted by the Federal Aviation Administration in November 2003. The master plan is informed by Snohomish County residents, government agencies, chambers of commerce, the airport commission, civic groups, environmental organizations, business leaders, and others with an interest in the airport.

“We want to hear from the community as we go through this process. Community members can get involved by visiting the online open house and leaving their comments through Wednesday, Nov.24,” said Terry Ryan, Snohomish County aerospace economic development director.

Community members can visit the online open house at PaineFieldMasterPlan.com. Through the online open house, community members can learn more about the master plan process, leave comments, sign up for project emails, or follow Paine Field Airport on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.

The project team will host a webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m.-noon. The webinar will provide attendees a chance to learn more about the master plan updates and address questions directly to the project team. Register at PaineFieldMasterPlan.com.