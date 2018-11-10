Updated general election vote counts show no change; Chase thanks supporters

The latest vote count from the Snohomish County Elections Office Friday, Nov. 9 reaffirmed initial results from earlier in the week.

A measure aimed at funding replacement of the aging Snohomish County Emergency Radio System (SERS) was still passing, with 54 percent of voters favoring. Proposition 1 asked Snohomish County voters to approve an additional 1/10th of 1 percent sales tax (10 cents on every $100).

In the 32nd legislative district State Senate race, Jesse Saloman was pulling 69 percent of the vote compared to 31 percent for incumbent Senator Maralyn Chase.

Chase — a two-term senator — released a statement Thursday thanking her supporters.

“I was honored by, and proud of, my record as a Democrat and representative of a growing number of people who want to see Medicare for All, the best quality public education, tax fairness, living wage jobs, equal justice with affirmative action and police accountability, affordable housing, and campaign finance reform,” Chase said. “I am especially proud of my work to protect the Puget Sound environment, to promote clean energy technology, and mitigate the dire effects of climate change.”

But she also had strong words for the campaign against her that gave Saloman — a fellow Democrat and deputy mayor for the City of Shoreline — a decisive victory.

“People need to know that this divisive, Democrat on Democrat campaign for State Senate was driven by big money in politics and biased journalism,” Chase said. “When people understand that Monsanto, the pro-charter school PAC, Stand for Children, and REALTOR PAC expect legislators to deliver legislation that contradicts tax fairness, that dips into our public school funds for private charter enterprises and undermines the democratic process, they may be shocked.”

In another closely-watched race, Rebecca Wolfe from Edmonds continued to hold her narrow lead over South County Fire and Rescue Commissioner David Chan for Snohomish County PUD Commissioner Position 2, earning 51 percent of the vote to 49 percent for Chan

Both challengers beat 24-year incumbent Kathy Vaughn in the primary to advance to the general election.

You can see Friday’s complete Snohomish County election results update for all races and ballot measures here.